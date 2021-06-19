Early on Friday, the players returned to complete the first round of the US Open, which had been left unfinished due to lack of light on Thursday. At the top of the board were Henley and Oosthuizen with four shots under par, and the South African immediately came out to play the second round.

On a cloudy day and with very little wind, the few good scores were surprising among those who played in the morning and thus also those who climbed to the top at the end of that part of the day. England’s Richard Bland played the second round on 67 strokes and with a total of 137, five under par, he was watching everyone from above. If you’re wondering who this player is, this is one of those stories worth reading. One of those that do not have much publicity, but that show the other side of the sport.

Richard Bland’s name is totally unknown to those who do not follow golf very closely and even for the latter it can also go unnoticed. Born on February 3, 1973, in a small town called Burton-on-Trent, Bland began playing golf as a child and immediately knew what he wanted to do in his life. In 1996 he turned professional and at the end of the following year he got his card to play the Challenge Tour, the second division of golf in the Old Continent. There he spent a couple of years until in 2001 he won for the first time and got his pass to the major tour. In that first season competing with the best he finished 73rd in the Order of Merit thanks to a second place at the Irish Open. Bland’s career went through years where he did not save the card and had to return to the Challenge Tour.

Richard Bland, a circuit fighter. Photo: Reuters

The story is that at 46 years old Bland had never won on the European Tour yet and in 2018 he was once again out of the top 110 in Europe, forcing him to return to the second division. It is not easy at that age to make the decision to continue fighting, especially in a circuit where prize pools are very low, most are young people under 30 years old with the energy typical of their age and the desire to progress intact. , but Bland decided he didn’t want to give up. He regained his status for the major circuit and when the 2020 season was about to start the world stopped. Finally all the effort paid its dividends and on May 21, in his 478th tournament on the European Tour, at 48 years old, Richard Bland gave himself the pleasure of winning for the first time when he stayed with the British Masters by defeating in the first hole of the playoff to the Italian Migliozzi. Bland’s excitement, his tears, the conversation via Facetime with his parents barely ended and the joy of many of his tour companions summed up the meaning of his triumph. This is the story of Richard Bland. One of those that deserves to be told.

In the afternoon nothing was much different and only the other leader of the first day managed to reach 6 under par with a round without errors in his first 17 holes, but in the last chapter he missed a very short putt for par and thus the lead of the US. Open after 36 holes was shared between Henley and Bland. No one, but no one, would have been able to match these two names.

Of the rest Koepka started with everything achieving two birdies in the first 4 holes and gave the feeling that the two-time winner would take command of the championship. Not only was it not like that, but his game began to lose consistency as the holes passed and he was five behind the leaders. Schauffele was another of the big names that played in the afternoon. He alternated good and bad, his putter did not work and he was three.



Matthew Wolff runs from behind, but he is a great threat. Photo: Reuters

Who did take advantage of the afternoon was Matthew Wolff who signed 67 and was one. The 22-year-old led the US Open last year with just 18 holes to play and couldn’t hold back DeChambeau’s onslaught. This 2021 began complicated for Wolff who withdrew from several tournaments, who did not make the cut in others, and who finally left the circuit for a while to accommodate personal issues. As he himself recounted at the press conference, these problems had more to do with his mental health, which had deteriorated due to the demands that life as a professional golfer placed on him. The pressure to do well each week and his own self-imposed drive led him to a place where he couldn’t get out. It was then that he decided to take some time to reflect so that he could go back to being the boy who appeared two years ago and who promised to be a superstar. He has plenty of games and from this Saturday he will be able to take revenge for what happened in 2020 at the US Open.

Finally Fabián Gómez finally had the pleasure of making a cut in a Major. The Chaco did not play well and had to fight until the end to be 4 over par for the championship, the right number that was needed to be among the top 60. On Saturday he will play at 7.43 AM alongside South African Wilco Nienaber, one of the strongest punchers in the world. A good weekend would be good for Gómez, not only to obtain a better position, but also because he needs to add a lot to his ranking and try to finish among the 125 who at the end of the season keep their privileges for the next. At this time, it is ranked 196 in that ranking.



Fabián Gómez made the cut and will look to grow in the final two rounds. Photo: AFP

Not everyone had a good time on this second day. Jordan Spieth (69) had to wait until the end to find out if he made the cut and Dustin Johnson (71) fought to be there for the weekend. Among those who played in the morning was the South African Oosthuizen (71) who was one hit while Rahm (70) is still solid and together with Bubba Watson (67) they are two from the top. Among the big names that didn’t make the cut were 2012 winner Webb Simpson, 2013 winner Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Tyrrel Haton, Matt Kuchar and last week’s winner Garrick Higgo.

A wide-open championship since between the leaders and those who made the cut with just enough there are only 9 strokes of difference. We will surely see some of those who play very early on Saturday dispatch with a good round and fight on Sunday. It will be difficult for the leaders because the pressure of enduring the tip of a great championship on Saturday is something they are not used to. Let’s not be surprised that the tip changes hands when matchday three ends. On Friday he started with 22 players under par and finished with only 12. Little by little Torrey Pines is beginning to show his teeth and it seems that he does not need the wind to blow a little stronger to complicate the best in the world. The weekend promises to be exciting and the US Open begins to be the championship that we all know.