Zum zweiten Mal in ihrer Karriere steht die 25-Jährige in der dritten Runde der US Open. 2022, ihrem besten Jahr bisher auf der Tour, schaffte sie es sogar bis ins Achtelfinale und verlor dort nach großem Kampf gegen Iga Swiatek in drei Sätzen. Am Mittwoch in der New Yorker Mittagshitze schlug sie auf dem kleinen Court No.11 ziemlich souverän die Japanerin Moyuka Uchijima 6:4 und 6:0.

Viel mehr Bedeutung hatte aber ihr Auftakterfolg gegen Dajana Jastremska. Die Ukrainerin ist eine etablierte Weltklassespielerin. Niemeier begegnete ihr auf ihre ganz eigene Art: mit viel Gelassenheit und ja, auch mit dem Wissen über die eigene Stärke. Die hat sie wiedergefunden.

„Den Spaß am Sport verloren“

Vor zwei Jahren bejubelte Niemeier in traumhaften Wimbledon-Wochen im All England Club ihren bisher größten Erfolg. Erst im Viertelfinale schied sie gegen die Deutsche Tatjana Maria aus. Alles war nun bereitet für einen vielleicht ja sogar steilen Weg nach oben. So dachten viele. Aber die in Wimbledon geweckten Hoffnungen konnte sie nicht bestätigen.

2023 war vorsichtig ausgedrückt ein kompliziertes Jahr für Niemeier. „Da habe ich auch ein bisschen den Spaß am Sport verloren. Es ist einfach schwierig, wenn man wenig Matches gewinnt“, gestand sie einmal in einem Interview mit dem WDR. „Ich habe mich nicht gut gefühlt. Man will erfolgreich sein. Gerade nach dem Jahr davor, das eben sehr gut war.“ Sie habe versucht, das sagte Niemeier jetzt in New York, „einfach dran zu glauben, dass es alles wieder kommt, weil ich davor gezeigt habe, dass ich es kann“.

Externer Inhalt von Youtube Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

This also helped her to pull herself out of the slump. Now she is happy that she has made a fresh start by changing coach to Michael Geserer. The nasty year of 2023 is now finally behind her. “I think you can see that I can play tennis again.” One person who can judge this well is Angelique Kerber. The multiple Grand Slam winner, who ended her great career after the Olympic Games in Paris, once said of Niemeier: “She has to gain experience and keep playing the big tournaments. She will lose matches that hurt, but then come the big wins that give you confidence. With her, you can have hope for more.”

A big win in New York was against Jastremska. There could be another in the third round. As was the case two years ago, she will face Qinwen Zheng. The Chinese is now an Olympic champion and a consistent top-ten player. Back then, Niemeier won in three sets. So she knows how to beat Zheng.

What is certain is that the match will take place on one of the larger courts in the Corona Park complex. Suddenly everyone is paying full attention. No problem for Niemeier, who always seems very self-confident. When she answers questions from the media after the matches, like at the US Open, that always shines through a little. The good thing about her is that she never sounds arrogant.

Smart and varied

Hard serves, lots of underspin and deep balls, stops and always going to the net, that’s the 25-year-old’s game. “Jule has all the weapons of a top player,” says the former head coach of the German Tennis Association Barbara Rittner about Niemeier.

Rittner particularly praises her very clever and varied game. Andrea Petkovic, who is on site in New York as an expert and has taken on a kind of mentoring role for Niemeier, sees it similarly: “In terms of playing, she is an absolute top 20 player for me. She knows that, I tell her that seven or eight times a day.”

Niemeier has also matured off the courts. She is someone you can have a good conversation with and someone who also takes a stand on certain topics. In New York, the topic of “hate speech” is currently coming up among tennis professionals on social networks. After her first-round defeat in Flushing Meadows, Caroline Garcia made nasty hate messages public. Among other things, the messages wished her mother death.

In her post, Garcia also stressed her concerns about young players who are confronted with online hate. Niemeier belongs to the middle generation. She can deal with it. She doesn’t want to give online hate “a platform” in the first place, which is why she has largely turned off the comment function. And yet, even after her first-round victory in New York, she had registered strange comments on Instagram, which “takes away some of the joy of the whole thing,” said Niemeier.