There are 3 Italian tennis players in the US Open 2023 qualifiers. From tomorrow, August 22, 2023, on the field for the first round in search of one of the 16 places in the main draw of the women’s singles.

The draw of the Italians:

Lucrezia Stefanini-Ylena In-Albon (Svi);

Nuria Brancaccio-Laura Siegemund (Ger);

Sara Errani-Erika Andreeva (Rus).