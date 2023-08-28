The US Open 2023 begins today, Monday, August 28, 2023, with the first round matches of the men’s and women’s singles main draw. The tournament, the fourth round of the Grand Slam, will be broadcast live exclusively on TV (channel 64 of digital terrestrial and 212 of Sky) and in streaming from SuperTennis.tv.

SuperTennis will broadcast the tournament both on the linear channel and through Hbbtv technology which will allow owners of smart TV on digital terrestrial to access 3 other courts at the same time. On SupertenniX airs up to 8 live courts at the same time. The main matches, highlights and interviews will be available on demand on the streaming platform.

There are 5 Italians on the field today in the first day. Lorenzo Musetti, seeded number 18, faces the French Titouan Droguet (Fra) in the second match on field 13, where the program starts at 5 pm Italian time. Marco Cecchinato meets the Russian Roman Safiullin in the third match on court 15: here too the program starts at 5 pm Italian time, the blue will presumably play in the evening. Stefano Travaglia, coming from the qualifiers, faces the American Tommy Paul, seeded number 14, in the third match on court 17.

In the women’s singles, Jasmine Paolini in the third match on court 13 plays against the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko. Elisabetta Cocciaretto’s match will start first: the number 29 of the seeding faces the Slovenian Kaia Juvan in the second match on field 4.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM PROGRAM FROM 6 PM ITALIAN

Iga Swiatek (Pol, 1) – Rebecca Peterson (Sve)

Learner Tlen (Usa) – Frances Tiafoe (Usa, 10)

Not before 1 am:

Laura Siegemund – Coco Gauff (Usa, 6)

Alexandre Muller (Fra) – Novak Djokovic (Ser, 2)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM PROGRAM FROM 6 PM ITALIAN

Victoria Azarenka (Blr, 18) – Flona Ferro (Fra)

Sloane Stephens (Usa) – Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra, 19)

Steve Johnson (USA) – Taylor Fritz (USA, 9)

Not before 1 am:

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre, 7) – Mllos Raonlc (Can)

Tatian Prozorova – Carollne Woznlackl (Dan)

GRANDSTAND PROGRAM FROM 5 PM ITALIAN

Alexander Bublik (Kaz, 25) – Domlnlc Thlem (Aut)

Danlelle Colllns (USA) – Llnda Fruhvlrtova (Cec)

Elena Rybakina (Kaz, 4) – Marta Kostyuk (Ucr)

Not before 11pm Italian

Soonwoo Kwon (Cor) – Christopher Eubanks (USA, 28)

FIELD 4 PROGRAM FROM 5 PM ITALIAN

llya lvashka (Rus) – Juan Manuel Cerundolo (Arg)

Kaia Juvan (Slo) – Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Ita, 29)

Panna Udvardy (Ung) – Ajla Tomljanovlc (Aus)

Sho Shimabukuro (Jap) – Hugo Gaston (Fra)

FIELD 5 PROGRAM FROM 5 PM ITALIAN

Varvara Gracheva (Fra) – Taylor Townsend (Usa)

Roberto Carballes Baena (Spa) – Holger Rune (Dan, 4)

Kimberly Birrell (Ausa) – Jennlfer Brady (Usa)

Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can, 15) – Mackenzle McDonald (Usa)

FIELD PROGRAM 13 FROM 5 PM ITALIAN

JJ Wolf (USA) – Zhlzhen Zhang (CHN)

Lorenzo Musetti (Ita, 18) – Titouan Droguet (Fra)

Alexsandra Sasnovlch (Rus) – Magda Linette (Pol, 24)

Jelena Ostapenko (let) – Jasmine Paolini (lta)

FIELD PROGRAM 15 FROM 17 ITALIAN

Anna Karollna Schmledlova (vk) – Kateryna Baindl (ukr)

Rlnky Hljlkata (Aus) – Pavel Kotov (Rus)

Roman Safiullin (Rus) – Marco Cecchinato (Ita)

Olivia Gadecki (Aus) – Mirra Andreeva (Rus)

FIELD PROGRAM 17 FROM 17 ITALIAN

Rebeka Masarova (Spa) – Maria Sakkari (Gree, 8)

Casper Ruud (Nor, 5) – Emilio Nava (Usa)

Tommy Paul (Usa, 14) – Stefano Travaglia (Ita)

Not before midnight

Petra Kvitova (Cec, 11) – Cristina Bucsa (Spa).