Jannik Sinner in the second round of the US Open 2023. The blue, seeded number 6, in the third round of the men’s singles beats the Swiss Stan Wawrinka by 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in 2h58′.

In the women’s draw, Lucia Bronzetti was eliminated. The Italian was defeated by the Chinese Qinwen Zheng, seed number 23, who won 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in 2h39′.