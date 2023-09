Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the men’s singles draw at the US Open 2023. The Serbian, seeded number 2, defeated the American Taylor Fritz, number 9, in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-4, 6 -4 in 2h34′. Djokovic is now awaiting the winner of the American derby between Frances Tiafoe, seeded number 10, and Ben Shelton.