The second round matches of the men’s and women’s teams continue US Open 2020. On this Thursday there will be a lot of Spanish protagonism with the participation, among others, of Garbiñe Muguruza and Roberto Bautista, the best national assets to lift the title in New York. The matches of Andy Murray and Serena Williams.

Track Arthur Ashe

From 18:00 (Spanish time)

L. Fernandez (CAN) vs Sofia Kenin (USA, 2)

Then

S. Nagal (IND) vs Dominic Thiem (AUT, 2)

From 01:00 (Spanish time)

M. Gasparyan (RUS) vs Serena Williams (USA, 3)

Then

F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN, 15) vs Andy Murray (GBr)

Track Louis Armstrong

From 17:00 (Spanish time)

K. Scott (USA) vs Amanda Anisimova (USA, 22)

Then

Vasek Pospisil (CAN) vs Milos Raonic (CAN, 25)

Then

Sloane Stephens (USA, 26) vs O. Govortsova (BIE)

Then

C. O’Connell (AUS) vs Daniil Medvedev (RUS, 3)

Not before 01:00 (Spanish time)

A. Sabalenka (BIE, 5) vs V. Azarenka (BIE)

Track 17

From 17:00 (Spanish time)

T. Pironkova (BUL) vs Garbiñe Muguruza (10)

Approximately at 01:00 (Spanish time)

Madison Keys (USA, 7) vs Aliona Bolsava

Track 11

Approximately at 01:00 (Spanish time)

Elise Mertens (BEL, 16) vs Sara sorribes

Track 4

Approximately at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time)

J. Wolf (USA) vs Roberto Carballés

Track 12

From 17:00 (Spanish time)

Roberto Bautista (8) vs M. Kecmanovic (SER)