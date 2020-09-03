The second round matches of the men’s and women’s teams continue US Open 2020. On this Thursday there will be a lot of Spanish protagonism with the participation, among others, of Garbiñe Muguruza and Roberto Bautista, the best national assets to lift the title in New York. The matches of Andy Murray and Serena Williams.
Track Arthur Ashe
From 18:00 (Spanish time)
L. Fernandez (CAN) vs Sofia Kenin (USA, 2)
Then
S. Nagal (IND) vs Dominic Thiem (AUT, 2)
From 01:00 (Spanish time)
M. Gasparyan (RUS) vs Serena Williams (USA, 3)
Then
F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN, 15) vs Andy Murray (GBr)
Track Louis Armstrong
From 17:00 (Spanish time)
K. Scott (USA) vs Amanda Anisimova (USA, 22)
Then
Vasek Pospisil (CAN) vs Milos Raonic (CAN, 25)
Then
Sloane Stephens (USA, 26) vs O. Govortsova (BIE)
Then
C. O’Connell (AUS) vs Daniil Medvedev (RUS, 3)
Not before 01:00 (Spanish time)
A. Sabalenka (BIE, 5) vs V. Azarenka (BIE)
Track 17
From 17:00 (Spanish time)
T. Pironkova (BUL) vs Garbiñe Muguruza (10)
Approximately at 01:00 (Spanish time)
Madison Keys (USA, 7) vs Aliona Bolsava
Track 11
Approximately at 01:00 (Spanish time)
Elise Mertens (BEL, 16) vs Sara sorribes
Track 4
Approximately at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time)
J. Wolf (USA) vs Roberto Carballés
Track 12
From 17:00 (Spanish time)
Roberto Bautista (8) vs M. Kecmanovic (SER)
Leave a Reply