VSeveral US military bases across Europe were placed on heightened alert over the weekend.with the force protection level raised to its second-highest status amid concerns that a possible terrorist attack could occur personally or against US military installations, according to two US officials.

According to CNN, the bases, including the US Army Garrison in Stuttgart, Germany, where the US European Command is headquartered, They raised their alert level to Force Protection Condition “Charlie.”

That status “applies when an incident occurs or information is received indicating that some form of terrorist action or targeting of personnel or facilities is likely to occur,” according to the U.S. Army.

One of the US officials, who is based in a base in Europe, told CNN that They had not seen this level of threat “in at least 10 years” and said it generally means the military has received a “reliable-active threat.”

“We will remain vigilant,” a senior Force commander told CNN. And he added that from his facilities security is constantly monitored; However, he urged staff to “remain on alert.”

France takes precautions

It is unclear what intelligence triggered the heightened security, but European authorities have warned of a potential terrorist threat on the continent, especially ahead of the Paris Olympics in July and during the ongoing European soccer championships in Germany.

The German government has mobilised 580 international police officers to assist with security alongside the German police officers. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said ahead of the tournament: “We are preparing for every danger imaginable: from Islamist terrorism to violent criminals and hooligans.”

France has also prepared for the possibility of a potential terrorist threat to the Olympics, which begin in just under a month. Since March, the country has raised its security alert system to its highest level, according to the U.S. embassy in France.

