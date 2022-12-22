The great winter storm hitting the United States this week may cause the coldest Christmas in four decadeswarn meteorologists.

This cold snap started in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, then turned east. It is expected to become a “bomb cyclone” on Friday.

More than 90 million people are under a winter weather alert in 37 states.

About 80% of the US territory will experience freezing temperatures, including places as far south as Texas.

The winter storm is called Elliot. The arctic blast is expected to cause the coldest Christmas in the Midwest since the late 1980s.

Even the sunny state of Florida is forecast to have its coldest Christmas in 30 years.

winds and snow

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that temperatures could range from -10 to -21 degrees Celsius later this week in some parts of the country.

The storm is expected to bring strong winds and snowdrifts, which will complicate travel conditions ahead of the holidays.

“Cold winds of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than five minutes if precautions are not taken, and hypothermia and death are also possible from prolonged exposure to cold,” the agency said.

The National Weather Service (US Weather Service) rated it as a “once-in-a-generation” winter weather event“especially when the storm reaches the Great Lakes region, where its pressure is expected to reach the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane.

The governors of Kentucky and North Carolina have declared a state of emergency.

Snowy conditions and icy roads are expected to create travel chaos this weekend.

“We had a great Thanksgiving week with minimal disruption,” US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told MSNBC on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, it’s not going to be like this at Christmas.”

canceled trips

The storm comes as the Transportation Security Administration expects holiday travel volume to be close to pre-pandemic levels. The busiest day is expected to be Thursday.

The American Automobile Association estimated that more than 112 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home between Friday and January 2, the vast majority (102 million) by car.

More than 2,200 flights have already been canceled for Thursday and Friday, according to the website that monitors FlightAware air traffic.

Denver is facing the brunt of the cold snap already this Thursday with temperatures plummeting.

The Denver Coliseum, an indoor arena, is being converted into a warm-up center.

Chicago has been warned to prepare for heavy snowfall, with gusts to exceed 50 mph.

As the storm develops, forecasters anticipate it becoming a “bomb cyclone.”

What is a cyclone pump?

It is the term assigned to a rapidly intensifying storm, with a drop in air pressure in the center of at least 24 millibars in 24 hours.

They are known as cyclone bombs due to the explosive power caused by the rapid drop in pressure.

Such storms bring weather ranging from blizzards to strong thunderstorms to heavy precipitation.

Cyclonic bombs are most common on the east coast of the United States and Canada, where the cold ground and the warm current of the Gulf Stream provide optimal conditions for their emergence.

Now you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.