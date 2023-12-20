Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/20/2023 – 13:48

Oil inventories in the United States rose 2.909 million barrels to 443.682 million barrels in the week ending December 8, the country's Department of Energy (DoE) reported. Analysts consulted by Wall Street Journal they expected a drop of 2.5 million barrels.

Gasoline stocks rose 2.71 million barrels, to 226.723 million barrels, while the projection was for an increase of 700 thousand barrels. Distillates rose by 1.485 million, to 115.024 million barrels, when the forecast was for an increase of 700 thousand barrels.

The refinery capacity utilization rate rose from 90.2% in the previous week to 92.4% in the most recent week, against expectations for an increase of 90.84.

Oil stocks at the Cushing distribution center increased by 1.686 million barrels to 32.465 million barrels. Average daily production in the US remained unchanged at 13.1 million barrels last week. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.