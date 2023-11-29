US oil stocks rise by 1.61 million barrels, reveals DoE

Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/29/2023 – 14:53

Oil inventories in the United States grew by 1.61 million barrels last week, to 448.664 million barrels, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported. Analysts interviewed by Wall Street Journal predicted an increase of 900 thousand barrels.

Gasoline stocks rose 1.764 million barrels, to 218.184 million barrels, compared to expectations of an increase of 100 thousand barrels. Distillates saw an increase of 5.217 million barrels, to 110.778 million barrels, when a decline of 800 thousand barrels was expected.

Oil inventories at Cushing grew by 1.854 million barrels to 27.722 million barrels. The refinery utilization rate rose from 87.0% to 89.8%, when the forecast was 87.0%.

Average daily oil production in the US, in turn, increased to 16.0 million barrels. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.