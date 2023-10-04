Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/10/2023 – 12:51

United States oil stocks fell by 2.224 million barrels, to 414.063 million barrels, in the week ending September 29, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported this Wednesday, 4th. Analysts interviewed by Wall Street Journal projected stability in the indicator.

Gasoline stocks grew by 6.481 million barrels, to 226.984 million barrels, when the forecast was for an increase of 300 thousand barrels. Distillate stocks fell by 1.269 million barrels, to 118.795 million barrels, when analysts expected a drop of 400 thousand barrels. Cushing oil inventories rose 132,000 barrels to 22.09 million barrels.

The refinery utilization rate fell from 89.5% in the previous week to 87.3% in the most recent week. Analysts projected, in this case, 89.2%.

Average daily production in the US remained at 12.9 million barrels, the DoE also reported. Source: Dow Jones Newswires