The Wall Street Journal reported, on Saturday, that Saudi Arabia will invite Western countries, Ukraine and major developing countries to attend the talks.

An official in President Joe Biden’s administration had confirmed reports that Saudi Arabia would likely host a peace summit this week in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, in order to explore a way to start negotiations aimed at ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Politico quoted the official, who asked not to be named, as saying that the countries that will participate in the summit include Ukraine, Brazil, India, South Africa and other countries, and a high-ranking official from the US administration is expected to attend.

“Russia is not invited,” he added.

However, “details regarding the summit are still scarce,” and the official did not provide dates for these talks, according to a report by Asharq Al-Awsat.