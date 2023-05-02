Home page World

While searching for two missing girls, the police discover seven bodies – including the bodies of the missing and a sex offender.

Munich/Henryetta – A chilling body find near the small town of Henryetta in the state of Oklahoma has shaken the United States. The police were actually only looking for two missing girls.

Oklahoma (USA): Police search for two missing teenagers and find seven bodies

When searching for girls Brittany Brewer (16) and Ivy Webster (14), who were reported missing on Monday morning (May 1), investigators discover seven dead. The bodies of the two missing girls are said to be among seven people found dead in a rural property. “We believe we’ve found the individuals, we’re still awaiting confirmation,” Sheriff Eddy Rice said in a news conference on Monday.

According to US media, investigators also assume that the body of registered sex offender Jesse McFadden is among the bodies found. How The Guardians writes, the missing teenagers are said to have been last seen with the 39-year-old. According to the father of 16-year-old Brittany Brewer, his daughter spent the weekend with the McFadden family. She should have returned home on Sunday evening but never arrived.

The body of 16-year-old Brittany Brewer is said to be among the seven bodies found. Her father, Nathan Brewer, spoke out. © Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman/Imago

Convicted sex offender among the dead – he had failed to show up for a court date

McFadden was convicted of first-degree rape in 2003 and released from prison in October 2020, prison records from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections show. According to the media, he was due to appear in court on Monday for possession of child pornography and suspicion of solicitation of sexual acts on minors. When McFadden failed to show up for the court date, a search was launched.

Henryetta has 6000 inhabitants and is located about 145 kilometers east of Oklahoma City in the interior of the USA. In a Facebook post, Henryetta Public Schools said it was mourning the loss of several members of the student body. The school should not be closed for the time being in order to offer students access to discussions with experts, grief counseling and support from teachers or friends.

The search for two missing teenagers ended in a chilling find. © Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman/ Imago

A gruesome murder shook Oklahoma in October

Like the daily newspaper TheOklahoman writes, Rice “never experienced anything of this magnitude” during his nearly two-decade tenure as sheriff. His team is still investigating leads in hopes of finding out quickly what led to these deaths.

Just last October, a high-profile murder case in Oklahoma, in which four dismembered bodies were recovered from a river, caused a stir. “It is another tragic day in Okmulgee County and we ask that you pray for the families,” Rice told reporters. (vw with dpa)