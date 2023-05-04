They added that the matter includes misrepresenting the access that Facebook gave application developers to private user data, according to the Associated Press.

As a result, the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday proposed sweeping changes to Facebook’s 2020 Privacy Order, which would prevent the site from benefiting from the data it collects on users under the age of 18.

This will include data collected through virtual reality products.

The FTC said Meta’s parent company had failed to fully comply with the 2020 privacy order, and Meta would also be subject to other restrictions, including its use of facial recognition technology, and would be required to provide additional privacy protections for its users.

“Facebook has repeatedly broken its privacy promises,” said Samuel Levine, director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Office of Consumer Protection.

“The company’s recklessness puts young users at risk, and Facebook needs to respond to its failures.”