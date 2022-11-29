A senior official in the US administration told reporters, on condition of anonymity, that this assistance, which will be announced in detail by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who arrived Monday evening in Bucharest, “will be significant, and this is not the end.”

emergency help

The official did not specify the value of this assistance, saying only that the Biden administration has allocated $ 1.1 billion to support the energy sector in Ukraine and Moldova.

He explained that this emergency assistance falls within the framework of the ongoing preparations for an international donors’ conference on “Supporting Ukrainian Civil Resistance” to be held in France on December 13.

Since the beginning of October, Russia has launched massive missile strikes on the energy infrastructure in all parts of Ukraine.

According to Kyiv, this bombing resulted in damage between 25 and 30 percent of this infrastructure.

According to the US official, “what the Russians are doing is that they are targeting high-voltage transformer stations” and not just power plants, with the aim of disrupting the entire chain from production to distribution.

NATO ministerial meeting

The foreign ministers of the NATO member states will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Romanian capital to discuss various issues, most notably the alliance’s support for Ukraine in confronting the Russian military operation that began on February 24.

Germany, which chairs the Group of Seven, has called for a meeting to be held on Tuesday afternoon on the sidelines of the NATO meeting to discuss the energy crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine.

– Karen Donfried, US Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs, told reporters Monday that the Bucharest meeting will also be an occasion to highlight the “remarkable cohesion and unity” of NATO since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.