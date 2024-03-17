A woman who worked for almost 30 years for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is under investigation after was found to have manipulated or omitted DNA test results and that its poor performance could have caused failures in hundreds of cases.

Yvonne Woods was involved in the handling of some 652 cases between 2008 and 2023, during which time, according to findings in the investigation, she presented incomplete results. Given the situation, her work from 1994 to 2008 is also being reviewed. “This discovery calls into question her entire performance and The CBI is in the process of reviewing all of its previous work for data manipulation to ensure the integrity of its results. laboratory,” the agency said.

Authorities shared that they had hired an outside agency to carry out this process that began when, after an internal investigation, they concluded that while Woods did not falsify DNA matches or fabricate data, he did omit facts from official criminal justice records. That meant that The results were manipulated and agency policies were violated.

The agency is accusing Woods of deleting and altering data that showed his manipulation as a way to solve errors when the tests had not been carried out correctly, so they consider that he did act intentionally. Likewise, they stated that they will prepare a report to find out the impact of this intervention among the victims, the accused and the decisions of the authorities. But they clarified that it is too early to announce whether any of the cases would need to be tried again.

However, after this situation became known, a man, who is currently in prison, is claiming that Woods was the main scientist in his case and that he was judged by her based on fabricated and false evidence, accusing him of robbery and sexual assault in 2002.

The lawsuit states that Woods conducted an examination of hair collected at the crime scene, which was used as evidence to link the man to the crime. But it was later discovered that these actually belonged to the victim. Months later, new evidence was presented, again with a hair as evidence, through which the man was once again accused, but there was no verification of the way in which that evidence was obtained.

The investigator is accused of tampering with evidence. Photo:iStock Share

What does the researcher who manipulated DNA evidence say?

Yvonne Woods' attorney, Ryan Brackley, contacted the outlet cnn ensuring that the research supports claims that the scientist never created or reported incriminating false DNA matches or exclusions, nor did she testify at any hearing or trial that resulted in aa false conviction or wrongful imprisonment.

The researcher's defenders assure that has always been a loyal and dedicated forensic scientist during his time at the agency and has also trained several generations of prosecutors, scientists and other agents. It should be said that Woods has already resigned from the IWC.