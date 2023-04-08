By Daphne Psaledakis and Laura Sanicola

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A senior U.S. Treasury Department official said on Friday that the coalition of partner countries that imposed sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine had found effective ways to communicate with China about not offering material support to the Russia.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that communication meant that while China and Russia signaled a kind of open partnership, the US had not seen Beijing send Russia the kind of material support on a scale that would be relevant.

As a result, Russia is still focused on support from North Korea and Iran, the official said.

The United States and its allies, including the European Union and the United Kingdom, imposed sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago and continue to increase the pressure. Since then, Washington has begun an operation to crack down on sanctions evasion.

Washington’s approach to China so far has been direct communication with Beijing and countries around the world about the risks of providing Russia with material support, the official said.

US-China relations are at what some analysts see as the lowest since Washington normalized ties with Beijing in 1979 and shifted its diplomatic recognition of Taipei.

The US expressed concern earlier this year that China was considering providing lethal support to Russia.