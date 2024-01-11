The strikes carried out by US and British forces against Houthi positions in Yemen have achieved their targets. A Pentagon spokesman said this on Friday, January 12. Sky News Arabia.

He also added that the targets of the coalition strikes were Houthi-controlled areas in Sana'a and the port of Hodeidah. According to him, about ten targets were attacked in total.

The coalition hit drone production centers and weapons depots for the attack.

Also Reuters confirms, citing American officials, that strikes against the Houthis were carried out by planes, ships and submarines.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that the US and UK had launched a military operation against the Houthis in Yemen. It is noted that the strikes were carried out in areas of the country controlled by the movement. During the strikes, Washington used fighter jets and Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Earlier on January 10, it was reported that Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea launched a missile and drone attack on a US ship supporting Israel, forcing the US and UK navies to shoot down the missiles in a major naval battle. It was noted that the incident occurred near the Yemeni port cities of Hodeidah and Moha. Ship captains in the area have been advised to report any suspicious activity.

Yemen's Houthis have begun attacking ships in the Red Sea they say are associated with Israel, amid escalating conflict in the Middle East. The first report of such an attack appeared on December 3 on the UKMTO website. It was noted that on the Yemeni side, UAV activity and a possible explosion were recorded in the vicinity of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. On the same day, the US Navy destroyer USS Carney was attacked by drones and missiles fired from Yemen.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced the start of Operation Guardian of Prosperity in the Red Sea, carried out by US forces and a number of other countries. Muhammad Ali al-Houthi, a member of the political council of the Houthi Ansar Allah movement, said that ships from countries that joined the United States coalition to protect the Red Sea would be attacked.