The official, whose name was not mentioned by the American network, said that Russia was seeking behind this step to strengthen the front lines in the war that broke out 11 months ago.

But the official explained that these additional forces “made little difference in the conflict,” as they “rushed onto the battlefield and arrived at the front lines unequipped and untrained.”

In an attempt to compensate for the losses incurred by Russian forces in Ukraine recently, the pro-Russian separatist leader in eastern Ukraine, Denis Pushlin, appeared in the city of Solidar, which Moscow declared control of more than a week ago, and Kyiv has so far denied that it has fallen into the hands of the Russians.

On Monday, the separatists also announced the control of two villages, Krasnobolivka and Dvorechye, near Solidar.

In a statement he made to Russian television on Monday, the day after his visit to Solidar, Pushlin confirmed that “the city is destroyed and there are almost no existing buildings left.”

According to the Russian army, controlling Solidar paves the way for encircling the neighboring city of Bakhmut, which Moscow has been seeking to control since the summer, and is witnessing fierce battles between the two sides.

Pushlin stressed that the battles are “intensifying” there and the Russian forces are “advancing,” noting that units of the “Wagner” special military group are now controlling the neighboring strategic heights.

“The situation is still very difficult, but our units are advancing almost everywhere,” he added, referring to a “massive movement” of Ukrainian forces towards Bakhmut.

The Russian military declared control of Solidar on January 13, unfamiliarly acknowledging the decisive role of the Wagner Group in this battle.

The leader of the group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had previously appeared alongside his men in a video clip that was filmed, he said, inside the city’s famous salt mines.

Ukraine has not yet officially acknowledged the fall of Solidar, noting that it continues to fight in the western part of it, and the regional administration reported on Monday about “active hostilities near Bakhmut and Solidar,” without disclosing further details.

“Wagner’s men who accompanied us on the trip told us how bloody the battles were here,” added Bochlin.