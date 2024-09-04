The official revealed in a briefing to reporters via telephone that the ceasefire agreement proposal presented by President Biden in May included 18 paragraphs, 14 of which were agreed upon, which include the entry of daily humanitarian aid into Gaza at a rate of 600 trucks, including 50 trucks designated for fuel, in addition to allowing the entry of equipment to repair infrastructure and hospitals and provide assistance to the displaced.

The agreement also includes the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, while allowing some of the wounded to leave for treatment abroad, including members of the Hamas movement.

Philadelphia Axis

The agreement stipulates, in its first phase, which will last for 42 days, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from densely populated areas, without directly addressing the Philadelphi Corridor.

According to the official, “Nothing in the agreement mentions the Philadelphi Corridor, and the dispute is whether that area will be classified as a densely populated area from which Israel will withdraw.”

He explained that the Israelis had submitted a modified proposal to reduce their presence in the Philadelphi corridor in the first phase of the agreement, which caused division within Israel and hindered reaching a final consensus.

He added that the United States is confident in the security arrangements related to the Philadelphi Corridor, and that there is cooperation with Egypt to ensure that the area is not used for smuggling.

The proposed agreement in the second phase includes a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

Despite progress on some points, there are still differences on key issues, including prisoner exchange and Israeli troop withdrawal.

The official stressed that this agreement represents the best opportunity to achieve the release of the hostages, stop the war, alleviate the suffering of civilians, and ensure Israel’s security.

He pointed out that the negotiations take into account the recent killing of six hostages, which increased the need for better engagement by Hamas.

According to the official, the final decision in Hamas is in the hands of Yahya Sinwar.