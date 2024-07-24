“We believe that (things) are in their final stages and it is possible to conclude an agreement,” the senior US administration official, who requested anonymity, was quoted as saying by Agence France-Presse.

He added that “the remaining obstacles to the Gaza hostage deal are surmountable and there will be activity on this issue next week.”

The US official explained that as part of the initial phase of the hostage deal, women, men over 50, the sick and the wounded will be released over a period of 42 days.

He said that Biden and Netanyahu will talk in a meeting on Thursday about how to close the final gaps that are holding up the Gaza hostage deal.