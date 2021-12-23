Potter can according to CNN presumably face a prison sentence of between 6 and 8.5 years. A judge has yet to rule on that.

Wright’s death sparked violent protests in the suburb of Brooklyn Center in the days that followed. The unrest took place as Minneapolis was dominated by the trial of white cop Derek Chauvin, who has since been convicted of the death of George Floyd.

The deaths of Floyd and other black Americans last year sparked unrest and mass protests in the United States against police brutality and racism. Black Lives Matter protests were also held in the rest of the world.

