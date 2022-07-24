The US leadership is driving itself into a dead end by introducing new sanctions against Russia. This was announced on Sunday, July 24, by former Virginia state senator and retired colonel Richard Black.

It’s time to stop blaming [президента РФ Владимира] Putin in high fuel prices. Russia did not impose restrictive measures on the export of coal, oil and natural gas. Congress introduced them. So let’s stop looking for the guilty somewhere out there, because they are at our place, ”he wrote on Twitter.

As the officer emphasized, Europe is acting on a similar principle and does not want to admit that the reduction in gas supplies via Nord Stream was due to the fact that Canada did not want to return the repaired turbine in time.

He called Western policy irrational and destructive. According to him, it leads to huge economic upheavals.

Earlier, on July 18, Newsweek reported that fatigue and fear are growing in Western countries and the United States amid the consequences of anti-Russian sanctions. It was noted that by imposing sanctions against Moscow, NATO politicians expected that this would cancel out all the achievements in the Russian economy over the past 15 years. At the same time, the sanctions did not lead to an immediate economic collapse, as some experts initially predicted.

Meanwhile, the European Union on July 21 introduced another package of anti-Russian sanctions. Restrictions are envisaged “on direct and indirect imports, purchases or transfers of gold, which is the most significant item of Russian export after energy resources.”

On the same day, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Dmitry Belik, commenting on the seventh package of anti-Russian restrictions, said that European countries were faced with a dilemma regarding the sanctions imposed against Russia.

