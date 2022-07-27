Brittney Griner has been imprisoned in Moscow since February; Biden administration offered to release Viktor Bout

The Biden administration proposed the exchange of Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer sentenced to 25 years in prison in the US, for two Americans detained in Russia: athlete Brittney Griner and ex-military Paul Whelan. The information is from CNN. According to the American broadcaster, the offer would have received the support of Joe Biden.

“We communicated a substantial offer that we believe could be successful based on a history of conversations with Russians,” a senior government official reportedly told CNN on Wednesday (7/27). “We shipped this a few weeks ago in June”.

“We started all negotiations to bring Americans hostages or wrongfully detained home with a bad actor on the other side of the table.”, the official said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced this Wednesday that the US has presented a “substantial proposal” to Moscow “weeks ago” to free Whelan and Griner. The country considers that both were unfairly detained.

Griner, 31 years old, was arrested in February at Moscow airport. According to Russian customs, the athlete was carrying a vaper which contained hashish, a derivative of cannabis. Russian law stipulates that the punishment can be up to 10 years in prison.

With two Olympic gold medals, Griner is a renowned basketball player. In July, the athlete confessed that she entered the airport with drugs.

Paul Whelan is a former military man arrested in 2018 for alleged espionage. He denies the charge.