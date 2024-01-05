The American State Department offered, this Friday (5), a reward of up to US$10 million (R$48.7 million) for information that leads to the interruption of the financial mechanisms of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and the arrest of people involved in them.

The department, according to a statement, is seeking information on several Hamas “financial facilitators”, such as Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair, known as Hamza, who, from Sudan, managed several Hamas investment portfolio companies and was previously involved in the transfer of almost US$20 million (R$97.5 million) for the group.

Hamza's network, used to launder money and generate revenue for the Palestinian militia, includes Sudan-based Al Rowad Real Estate Development, a company sanctioned by the US Treasury Department.

Additionally, the U.S. says Hamza also has long-standing financial ties to al Qaeda and companies linked to Osama bin Laden in Sudan.

Information is also requested about Amer Kamal Sharif Alshawa, Ahmed Sadu Jahleb and Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah, who “are agents of Hamas and are part of the Hamas investment network in Turkey.”

Alshawa is the CEO of Trend GYO and has served on the board of directors of several Hamas investment portfolio companies.

Jahleb serves as secretary of Hamas' investment portfolio and coordinates various activities for the group's controlled companies and their employees. Jadallah serves on the board of directors of several companies.

Another being investigated is Muhammad Ahmad 'Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah, a former Hamas member with close ties to Iranian entities, who was involved in transferring tens of millions of dollars to the Palestinian group, including to its armed wing, the Ezzeldin Al-Qassam Brigades.

The US State Department classified Hamas as a foreign terrorist organization in October 1997.

In the statement released this Friday (5), the State Department details that rewards may be granted for information that leads to the identification and interruption of any source of revenue for Hamas or its main financial facilitation mechanisms.

Anyone who provides information on the militia's main donors or financial facilitators, on financial institutions or exchange houses that facilitate the group's transactions, on companies controlled by it, as well as on “shell companies involved in the international acquisition of security technology” will also be rewarded. dual use in the name of Hamas.”