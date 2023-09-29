The American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, stated this Thursday (28) that the country is offering a reward of US$5 million (about R$25 million) for those responsible for the death of Ecuador’s presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio , victim of a murder days before the elections, in August.

According to the statement released by the US Department of Defense, those who present “information that leads to the arrest of those who ordered the crime and accomplices” will be rewarded.

Blinken also announced a reward of US$1 million (about R$5 million) for anyone who presents information that leads to the identification and location of “any key leadership in the transnational organized crime group responsible for Villavicencio’s murder.”

The politician was shot dead as he left an election rally in Quito on August 9. The candidate, who is a journalist, was responsible for several investigations against criminal organizations in Ecuador.

Six people are already detained for participating in the crime, six of them Colombians. Another suspect, also from Colombia, died during an exchange of gunfire with the presidential candidate’s security guards.

According to the US Secretary of State, the investigation receives support from the FBI.

This Wednesday (26), the widow of the dead candidate was the victim of an attempted attack in the Ecuadorian capital.

Information about what happened was released by Villavicencio’s replacement at the polls, Christian Zurita. According to him, Verónica Sarauz was in a car in the Ecuadorian capital, when she was approached by a man on a motorcycle, who tried to attack her.

The criminal was of Venezuelan origin and carried a gun, according to police. Verónica was not hit and the accused was arrested shortly after the crime.

The police stated that the case does not appear to be related to the politician’s murder, but did not rule out the possibility.

Presidential elections

The second round of the presidential elections is scheduled for October 15th.

Running for the position are Correista Luisa González, from the Citizen Revolution party, supported by former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017) and businessman Daniel Noboa, from the Democratic Action party.