Operation in September last year to remove control of the Tocorón Penitentiary Center, one of the largest in Venezuela, from the Aragua Train | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The United States government imposed sanctions on Thursday (11) against the Aragua Train, a Venezuelan criminal group, designated it as a “transnational criminal organization” and offered a million-dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of its leaders.

In a statement, the US Treasury Department pointed out that the Aragua Train “is expanding throughout the Western Hemisphere and engaging in a variety of criminal activities, including human smuggling and trafficking, gender-based violence, money laundering and drug trafficking.”

The sanctions include the freezing of any assets of the Aragua Train in the United States or held by American citizens in other countries, including companies with a 50% or greater stake in the leaders of the criminal group.

In addition to the Treasury measures, the US State Department has offered rewards totaling US$12 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Aragua Train leaders.

In September last year, the Venezuelan government carried out a major operation to remove control of the Tocorón Penitentiary Center, one of the largest in the country, from the Aragua Train, but analysts and the opposition believe that dictator Nicolás Maduro protected the group and even used it to kidnap and kill a former Venezuelan soldier in Chile in March of this year.