The US State Department has increased the monetary reward for information about the criminal authority from Kyrgyzstan Kamchibek Kolbaev, which will allow him to be arrested.

“The US State Department announces an increase in remuneration to $ 5 million for information that will lead to the arrest and / or conviction of Kamchibek Kolbaev and / or for information that will help disrupt the financial flows of Kolbaev’s criminal organization,” website departments on Thursday 4 March.

In 2000, Kolbaev was convicted of attempted murder of his former crime boss and the murder of two more people. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, however, after serving six years, he escaped from prison. In 2007, the US State Department named Kolbaev the leader of the most influential criminal group in Kyrgyzstan, and in 2008 he was “crowned thieves in law”.

The last time he was arrested in October 2020 in Bishkek for the creation and participation in a criminal organization, the department noted.

As the newspaper reported “Evening Bishkek», On March 2, the court decided to release Kolbaev on recognizance not to leave for the duration of the investigation.