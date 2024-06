US Attorney General Merrick Garland | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The US Department of Justice announced on Wednesday (26) that it will pay a $10 million reward for information leading to the capture of Amin Timovich Stigal, a 22-year-old Russian citizen accused of conspiring to hack and destroy systems and data in Ukraine and allied countries, including the US itself.

The indictment against Stigal, issued by a federal grand jury in the state of Maryland, USA, highlighted the seriousness of the cyber attacks perpetrated by him, which preceded the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

According to information, the Russian initially focused his activities on non-military systems belonging to the Kiev government.

The US accuses Stigal, who is on the run, of collaborating with Russian military intelligence to disseminate a malware identified as “WisperGate” into Ukraine’s government systems, with the aim of destroying them.

The attacks were also directed at systems in the United States and Europe. The hacker even tried to break into the computers of a US federal government agency in Maryland.

If captured, Stigal will be put on trial and, if convicted, could face up to five years in prison.

The hacker continues to be investigated by the FBI and the case against him is being led by Maryland prosecutors.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland emphasized the country’s commitment to Ukraine and holding Russian collaborators accountable.

“The Department of Justice will continue to support Ukraine on all fronts of its fight against Russia’s war of aggression, including holding accountable those who support Russia’s malicious cyber activities,” he said.