Election observers from the US and South Africa accused Western media of lying

Observers of the Russian presidential elections from the United States and South Africa accused Western media of spreading lies. They talked about how exactly what they saw differed from the picture that the West is trying to pass off as the real state of affairs RIA News.

Professor of the Department of International Human Rights at the University of Pittsburgh Law School, US observer Daniel Martin Kovalik said that the Kherson region is not like an occupied region. The American noted that people coming to the polling stations look happy, and there are almost no checkpoints on the streets.

Co-founder of the Movement for Pan-Africanism, South African political scientist Passeka Farumele added that the consumer of Western media risks getting “a real break in the pattern” if faced with a reality that, in his words, “does not coincide greatly with what has been drummed into you.”

Russian presidential elections have been held in Russia since March 15. Voting ends on March 17 at 20:00 local time.

Earlier, an observer from Mexico praised one feature of the presidential elections in Russia. According to him, the three-day voting is such a difference. An observer said the decision gives voters more time to make a decision.