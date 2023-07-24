US nuclear submarine USS Annapolis arrives in South Korea

The Los Angeles-class nuclear submarine USS Annapolis arrived in South Korea on Monday. The ship entered the naval base on Jeju Island, reported Navy of South Korea.

As specified, the visit of the submarine to the port takes place in order to replenish supplies during the operational mission and against the backdrop of increased coordination between the United States and South Korea.

“The South Korean and US navies plan to strengthen joint defenses and hold exchange activities in honor of the 70th anniversary of the South Korean-American alliance,” the report said.

Earlier it was reported that a US nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine arrived in South Korea on July 18, the first such visit in almost 40 years. The submarine arrived at the port of Busan. The last time a US nuclear submarine visited South Korean waters was in the 1980s.

The countries also agreed on the exchange of information, coordination and planning in the event of a nuclear attack by the DPRK.