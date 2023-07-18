US ballistic missile submarine arrives in South Korea for the first time since the 1980s

A US nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine arrived in South Korea on July 18, the first such visit in nearly 40 years. Reuters with reference to the coordinator of the US presidential administration for the Indo-Pacific region, Kurt Campbell.

The submarine arrived at the port of Busan. The last time a US nuclear submarine visited South Korean waters was in the 1980s.

Campbell said the submarine’s visit is “a sign of America’s commitment to the defense of South Korea” and that the US wants to ensure a firm and permanent nuclear deterrent.

It is added that the two countries agreed to exchange information, coordinate and plan in the event of a nuclear attack by the DPRK.

In late June, it was reported that the United States would send a nuclear-capable Ohio-class submarine to South Korea in the future.