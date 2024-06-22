Yonhap: US aircraft carrier arrived at South Korean port after Putin’s visit to North Korea

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier of the United States of America, Theodore Roosevelt, appeared in the port of the South Korean city of Busan. The Yonhap agency writes about this, citing the Navy of the Republic of Korea.

“The ship arrived (…) at a naval port in the southeastern city of Busan as part of a show of force against growing threats from North Korea caused by the North’s deepening military cooperation with Russia,” the publication notes.

The aircraft carrier was accompanied by two Aegis-equipped destroyers. The Theodore Roosevelt arrived at the port of the Republic of Korea for the first time since November 2023