The US believes Moscow’s artillery arsenals have dwindled. Deliveries from North Korea of ​​all places are said to cover up this bloodletting.

Moscow/Washington, DC – Tue United States accuse North Koreato secretly supply Russia with artillery shells for the Ukraine war. In addition, the country hides where these are transported. All of this emerges from newly declassified intelligence information, such as the US news channel CNN reported.

US officials see the alleged clandestine North Korean shipments – along with drones and other weapons Russia acquired from Iran – as further evidence that even Moscow’s conventional artillery arsenals have dwindled during eight months of fighting.

North Korea, meanwhile, is trying to cover up the shipments by making it appear that the ammunition is being shipped to countries in the Middle East or North Africa, the intelligence agency said.

Ukraine war: will Russia get weapons from North Korea?

The findings are about two months old. At the time, the US intelligence services said they expected Russia Buy millions of missiles and artillery shells from North Korea for use on the battlefield. CNN also reported on this.

“In September, the DPRK publicly denied that it intends to supply munitions to Russia,” the National Security Council’s Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told the broadcaster in a statement.

Russia will probably be supplied with weapons from North Korea in the Ukraine war

“However, our information indicates that the DPRK of Russia Ukraine war clandestinely supplied with a significant number of artillery shells while concealing the true destination of the arms shipments by trying to make it appear that they are being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa.”

However, officials did not provide any further evidence to support the new claims. The released intelligence information also did not specify how many weapons are in the shipments or how they are to be paid for.

North Korea Russia’s supplier in the Ukraine war? “Will watch for deliveries coming in”

“We will continue to monitor for those supplies,” Kirby said, noting that Russia continues to turn to actors like North Korea and Iran to support its aggressive war in Ukraine “amid supply shortages and the effectiveness of international sanctions.” . (mse)