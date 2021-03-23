AstraZeneca, once again, in the eye of the hurricane. Only hours after the Anglo-Swedish laboratory provided a report that assured that the vaccine does not cause thrombi and that it reaches an efficacy of 79% also among those over 65, the United States health authorities question the reliability of the data used in that study. A report that the Minister of Health herself, Carolina Darias, wielded on Monday as an argument in favor of the safety of prophylaxis after the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System authorized, on the recommendation of her department, to expand the use of the vaccine from the University of Oxford until the age of 65 and agreed to resume the punctures with this formula after the stoppage due to suspicious strokes.

The new storm against AstraZeneca has been unleashed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAD) of the United States by assuring that lhe data from Monday’s trial are “out of date”, apart from the fact that the pharmaceutical company could have offered “incomplete” information on the efficacy of its formula in the large clinical trial presented on Monday and with which it tried to erase the shadows of doubts caused by the thirty chapters of thrombi and coagulation problems among inoculated people that led a dozen European countries to suspend for a few days vaccination.

The study now called into question by the NIAD and by the Data Monitoring Board (DSMB), an independent organization that reviewed the trial and raised the alarm, claims to have tested the vaccine in more than 32,000 volunteers in the United States. Chile and Peru, including a representative group of people over 65 years of age. And that prophylaxis was shown to be 79% effective against symptomatic covid-19 infection and 100% effective in preventing serious cases of it. These results are considerably better than those obtained by Oxford-AstraZeneca in the UK last year, they showed 62% effectiveness.

Thus, the NIAID has asked AstraZeneca to review its study “as soon as possible” to “ensure that the efficacy data are accurate and up-to-date” and to make its findings “public” in the shortest time.