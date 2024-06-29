WP published 10 alternative candidates to replace Biden in the elections

American newspaper The Washington Post published ten alternative candidates to replace US President Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election, and also accused the Democratic Party of “burying its head in the sand” by hiding from the problems of the American leader’s age and mental state.

According to the publication, the most influential voices in the party presented Biden’s problems as exaggerated by the media. However, his allies’ position changed after a “rambling and largely panned performance” at a debate with former President Donald Trump, raising the issue of alternative candidates for the election.

The top spot on the list is Vice President Kamala Harris, who would enter the race “unless she voluntarily drops out.” The second spot is Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who is described as “a viable alternative and almost perfect on paper.” Third place is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is described as “the antithesis of Biden’s inability to get a message across to Trump.”

Next on the list are Pennsylvania, Colorado and California Governors Josh Shapiro, Jared Polis and Gavin Newsom, and Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock. The newspaper ranked Michelle Obama, the wife of former President Barack Obama, in eighth place, saying she is “the most popular former first lady in America” who would be an ideal alternative but “is simply not interested in being elected.”

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear round out the list, although the article emphasizes that “it’s unclear whether the alternative would benefit the party.”

Earlier, the editorial board of The New York Times newspaper called on US President Joe Biden to withdraw from the election race, and the Democratic Party to admit that he should not run for president and to find a replacement for him.

The election debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was broadcast by CNN. The rivals only agreed on the issue of the conflict in Ukraine. It was noted that the parties lasted 20 minutes without mutual insults.

The channel later found out that Biden’s speech had caused panic in the Democratic Party. According to it, Democrats were concerned that Biden looked unfavorable compared to his opponent and had failed to regain the trust of Americans. Following the debate, the question of whether Biden should remain the Democratic presidential candidate was privately raised.