US no longer threatens to veto UN resolution

After almost two weeks of negotiations, the United States appears prepared to support a United Nations Security Council resolution on the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory. Previous resolutions were not adopted because the US used the veto as a permanent member of the council.

The new text of the UN Security Council resolution has been watered down. The word “armistice” has been removed. Instead, it calls for “urgent steps to immediately enable safe and unhindered humanitarian access and to create the conditions for a lasting cessation of hostilities.”

The vote has been postponed again by a day and is now expected to be held on Friday.