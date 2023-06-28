Russian General Sergei Surovikin, considered the link between the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and Russian President Vladimir Putin was aware of the mercenary leader’s plans to rebel against the leadership Russian military, The New York Times (NYT) reported on Wednesday.

(You may be interested in: The secrets of Putin’s crisis: how weakened was he after the Wagner rebellion?)

The newspaper, which cites US officials as sources, indicated that US intelligence is trying to establish what support the mercenary leader had within the Russian army headquarters and whether Surovikin helped plan his rebellion last weekend, which posed the biggest threat Putin has faced in his 23 years in power.

Surovikin, who commanded Russian troops in Ukraine, is a respected military commander who helped shore up his country’s defenses. on the battle lines after last year’s Ukrainian counter-offensive, according to analysts cited by the New York Times.

The military chief was replaced in January at the head of his country’s forces, but he maintained his influence in the direction of war operations and continues to be popular with the troops, the New York newspaper added.

US officials have also found indications that other Russian generals may have similarly supported Prigozhin’s attempt. to force a change in the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and consider that Wagner’s boss he would not have risen up unless he believed that others in positions of power would come to his aid.

(Also read: The Pope’s envoy is in Moscow in search of a solution to the war in Ukraine)

Wagner’s military blocked the streets of Rostov-on-Don.

If Surovikin was involved in the rebellion, it would be the latest sign of infighting within the Russian military leadership. since the start of the war in Ukraine and could indicate a broader fracture between Prigozhin’s supporters and Putin’s top military advisers: Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, the newspaper added.

The sources quoted by the New York Times say that if Putin confirmed that General Surovikin was aware of the rebellion plans and did not communicate it, he might not retaliate against him, since he seems determined to blame the mutiny solely on Prigozhin.

The newspaper assures, however, that American officials have an interest in disseminating information that undermines the prestige of General Surovikin, whom they consider more competent and ruthless than other members of the command, and whose removal would benefit Ukraine.

Russia dismisses accusation as ‘speculation’

This Wednesday, Russia described as “speculation” the publications that Russian General Sergei Surovikin knew in advance of the plans for the uprising of the head of the Wagner Group.

“Around these events there will now be a lot of speculation and conjecture. I think this is one such example,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said in his daily telephone briefing.

(It may interest you: Russian National Guard will be armed with tanks after the failed rebellion of the Wagner group)

Members of the Wagner group prepare to return to their base in Rostov-on-Don.

The head of the Wagner Group, who argued that his rebellion was aimed at ousting the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, and the Chief of the General Staff, Valeri Gerasimov, as those responsible for the military disaster in Ukraine, has instead had words very complimentary towards Surovikin, nicknamed “General Armageddon”.

Last Saturday, when the Prigozhin uprising was underway, Surovikin posted a video calling on the Wagnerites to end the rebellion and return to their barracks. According to the Rybar Telegram channel, run by a group that defines itself as a team of Russian military experts, the Prigozhin uprising has sparked a purge in the Armed Forces.

“Investigators and representatives of the Federal Protection Service (responsible for Putin’s security and high-ranking officials in the country) interview heads of military command bodies and unit commanders,” Rybar published on Wednesday.

The channel ensures that this situation is observed in all branches of the Armed Forces and adds: “Surovikin has not been seen since Saturday; it is not known for sure where ‘General Armageddon’ is and the version circulates that he is being questioned.”

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO

Russia denies responsibility for the bombing of a Ukrainian restaurant where Héctor Abad was

At least three dead and 42 injured in bombing of popular Ukrainian restaurant