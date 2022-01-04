Albany County District Attorney David Soares has decided to drop sexual harassment allegations against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo by his former assistant Brittany Commisso. The facts date back to 2020 and the alleged harassment would have taken place in the villa of the former governor.

In a statement, Soares said that “ while many have an opinion regarding the allegations against the former governor, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office is the only one that has the burden of proving the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt. “It is after reviewing all the evidence at our disposal that we have concluded that we cannot proceed with the trial. Therefore we have notified the Court that we refuse to prosecute and demand that the allegations filed by the Albany County Sheriff are rejected “, the note continues.