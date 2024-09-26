USA: NYT, New York Mayor Indicted for Federal Crimes

New York Mayor Eric Adams has been charged with corruption as part of a federal investigation into Donations received during the election campaignaccording to sources consulted by the American newspaper “New York Times”. It is not yet clear what charges he will face, but the investigation has focused on the possibility that his campaign has conspired with the Turkish government to receive illegal foreign donations.



“I am innocent and I will fight with all my strength and spirit,” Adams said after learning of his indictment, which has not yet been confirmed by authorities. When the indictment is made public, Adams will become the first sitting New York City mayor to be charged with a federal crime.