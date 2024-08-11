Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro | Photo: EFE/Ronald Peña R.

One report published by the American newspaper Wall Street Journal this Sunday (11) claims that the US is seeking “an unlikely way to pressure” Nicolás Maduro to leave power in Venezuela, in exchange for amnesty. Sources in the Biden administration heard by the publication said that the country is discussing pardoning Maduro and the main men of his regime who face indictments at the US Department of Justice.

The country is reportedly putting “everything on the table” to persuade Maduro to leave, even admitting that it will not resist the extradition of key figures in the Venezuelan regime. In 2020, the US offered a $15 million reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest.

According to the publication, sources close to Maduro said that he had already refused an amnesty offer from the US last year, “during secret negotiations in Doha”. According to the Wall Street Journal, a person close to the regime assured that the dictator’s position on the matter is still the same.

In a press conference on Friday (9), Maduro warned that “no one should interfere in Venezuela’s internal affairs, that’s all I ask.”