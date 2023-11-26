One of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the Mason ship helped ensure the safety of the tanker, according to Reuters.

Earlier on Sunday, unidentified gunmen seized a tanker loaded with phosphoric acid in the Gulf of Aden.

On Sunday, the French news agency, citing an American defense official, reported that a ship linked to Israel had been hijacked in the Gulf of Aden, in the second such incident within days in the region.

In turn, the Associated Press quoted identical sources that attackers took control of a ship that turned out to be a tanker linked to Israel off the coast of Aden, southern Yemen.

She added that the militants took control of a ship called “Central Barak”, operated by the international ship management company Zodiac Maritime, according to three sources, including the owner company itself.

But the company described what happened to the ship as a “suspected piracy incident.”

The company said in a statement that its priority now is the safety of the 22 crew members who were on board the ship.

She added that the crew includes a mixture of nationalities, such as Bulgarian, Indian, Georgian, and Filipino, and is led by a Turkish captain.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, which came after two other attacks that occurred in recent days in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean, which were linked to the Israeli war on Gaza.

The Houthi group in Yemen carried out one of these two attacks, which involved seizing a ship in the Red Sea and detaining its crew. The group said it was linked to Israel, but the latter denied that connection.