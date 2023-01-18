USNI News: US Navy T-6B Texan II training aircraft crashes in Alabama

A US Navy T-6B Texan II training aircraft crashed in the US state of Alabama. This is stated in the statement of the command, which eat at the disposal of USNI News.

The aircraft reportedly took off from Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Florida and crashed near Gateswood, Alabama.

According to the publication, both pilots successfully ejected from the plane, their damage was not reported. The reasons for the crash are being investigated.

