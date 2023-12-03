Detail of video released by the US Navy of a plane stuck on a reef in Hawaii | Photo: YouTube Reproduction

The United States Navy released on Saturday (2) a 1.5 million dollar plan (about R$7.3 million) to rescue a military intelligence Poseidon plane that was stuck on a reef in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii.

According to official information, the sailors have already begun the operation to remove the aircraft from the sea. At 8:30 am this Sunday (3), local time, the plane began to be lifted with the help of air bags that rolled the vehicle, which will be inspected on the ground to assess the damage caused by the crash.

The plane will need to be emptied before repairs can begin. The cost of 1.5 million dollars refers only to the rescue of the aircraft, which crashed into the Hawaiian Bay last week, on a day of heavy rain. None of the nine crew members were injured.

The United States Navy released images of the aircraft at sea days before the rescue began: