Lieutenant Commander Matthew Comer, the US Navy’s regional spokesman for Europe and Africa, said the US support activity site in Naples was closed around 6:25 pm (17:25 GMT).

He pointed out that the reason for the closure was the presence of “reports of audible shooting.” The closure was lifted at 8:12 pm (19:12 GMT).

No one was hurt. The incident is being investigated.

The number of residents of the military facility located in the city in southern Italy is two thousand people, and the facility also includes a school and an apartment building.