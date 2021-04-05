The Chief of Staff of the US Navy, Admiral Michael Gilday, is ready to discuss with the Russian Federation issues on the potential modernization of the Agreement on the Prevention of Incidents on the High Seas and in the Airspace Above It, which was concluded in 1972 between Moscow and Washington. The military leader told the news agency about this. TASS during his online briefing.

Michael Gilday explained that he always thinks out the most correct strategies in his further actions, and in the event that Russia is ready to support the initiatives of the American leader, he is open to further dialogue.

“As for INCSEA (Incidents at Sea Agreement – Ed.), I always think about how I can act better. Therefore, if the Russians hold a similar view, then I am open for discussion, ”added Michael Gildey.

Earlier in March, it became known that the administration of US President Joe Biden returned to the issue of early decommissioning of the aircraft carrier “Harry Truman”, which should serve at least another 25 years.