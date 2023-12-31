The US Navy killed the crew of three Yemeni Houthi group boats that attempted to attack a Singapore-flagged Maersk container ship in the Red Sea. A fourth vessel that participated in the approach managed to escape.

The operation marked an escalation in tensions in one of the most important waterways in the world, which handles 12% of international trade.

The situation coincides with efforts by the United States to reassure shipping companies that a multinational force (Bahrain, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, Spain and the United Kingdom) is striving to make safe sail through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, despite the high incidence of attacks by Houthi rebels.

The result was confirmed by the group. The rebels' military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, confirmed that at least ten members of the group died this Sunday due to the American reaction

“While the Naval Forces of the Yemeni (Houthi) Armed Forces performed their usual official duties of establishing security and stability and protecting maritime navigation (…) US enemy forces attacked three ships belonging to the Yemeni (Houthi) Naval Forces, which caused the martyrdom and the loss of ten members” of its ranks, said the spokesperson on his official account on the social network X, formerly Twitter.

“The operation took place after the ship’s crew refused to respond to warning calls” from the Houthis.

Company will restrict operations through the Red Sea

The Danish shipping company announced that it will suspend vessel operations in the Red Sea for 48 hours to investigate the attacks and better assess security. Almost 12% of global trade passes through the region.

On Friday, the Yemeni group issued a warning to countries in the maritime coalition stating that attacks in the Red Sea would enter a new phase. The attacks would not be restricted to Israeli vessels or those destined for that country.

Since November, the Houthis have seized a container ship and launched more than 20 attacks in an attempt to show solidarity with the Hamas terror group's attacks on Israel.

He stated that US military moves in the Red Sea to “protect Israeli ships will not prevent Yemen from fulfilling its religious, moral and humanitarian duty to support and victory the oppressed in Palestine.”