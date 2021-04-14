US Navy missile destroyer Donald Cook is moving towards the straits leading to the Black Sea. This is evidenced by the data of the international ship positioning system (AIS).

On the morning of Wednesday, April 14, the ship resumed supplies of fuel and supplies at the Souda Bay base on the Greek island of Crete. Nine hours later, the destroyer headed for the Dardanelles.

The vessel is moving at a speed of 14.3 knots per hour (about 26.5 km per hour), which suggests that it will reach the Black Sea on 15 April.

On April 8, CNN, citing a source in the military, reported that the United States is considering sending warships to the Black Sea in the coming weeks to demonstrate its support to Ukraine.

The Pentagon later did not confirm that the US was considering sending warships to the Black Sea.

Konstantin Zatulin, First Deputy Head of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, said that the possible dispatch of US Navy ships to the Black Sea would not come as a surprise or cause for panic for Russia, despite the fact that it is part of the general strategy of escalating tensions along the Russian borders.