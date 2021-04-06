The doctor was killed at the Fort Detrick base, where he drove after shooting and seriously wounding two people ten minutes away.

The medic shot two people in a Maryland business park and drove for ten minutes to the Fort Detrick base. Security personnel at the compound shot the doctor and killed him. The information was confirmed by police and Navy officials on April 6.

Initially, the Navy released a statement that there was an “active shooter incident” at Fort Detrick that “involved US soldiers” and that the shooter, a Navy medic assigned to the base, had been killed. Fort Detrick officers later confirmed that the person killed at the base was the same person who shot two people at the Riverside Tech Park business park.

There are two seriously injured people

Frederick City Police Chief Jason Lando said it was uncertain whether the shooting involving the doctor occurred inside or outside Riverside Tech Park. Lando added that the two people who had been shot were seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

An officer with the Sheriff’s Office in Frederick County, Maryland, USA, gathers bags of evidence after a shooting carried out by a US Navy doctor on April 6, 2021. © Julio Cortez / AP Photo

The spokeswoman for the Navy base gave details of the doctor’s flight from the business park to the military complex.

Lanessa Hill, a spokeswoman for Fort Detrick, said the shooter drove through the base entrance before he was confronted by security personnel. Hill said that Frederick police warned them that the man was fleeing in their direction.

“It is happening too often. Every time we turn on the television, we see something like this happen. And now it’s happening in our backyard, “the base spokeswoman said.

With AP